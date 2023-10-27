Tiger 3 Actor Michelle Lee On Shooting The Turkish Hamman Fight Scene With Katrina Kaif

A still from Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, has detailed how she teamed up with Katrina Kaif for shooting the towel fight scene at a Turkish hammam in Tiger 3. The sequence has been widely shared on the Internet since the release of the film's trailer. Michelle said she was not surprised that the towel fight set-piece has become one of the biggest talking points from the 'Tiger 3' trailer. The actor revealed that she rehearsed with Katrina for over two weeks before they shot the sequence.

She said, "I'm not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practiced the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film."

Michelle also lauded Katrina for her dedication towards perfecting action sequences "Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!"

Michelle revealed that managing the towels wrapped around their bodies was the biggest challenge of shooting the Hammam sequence.

"One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot," Michelle said.

"Another challenge was striking each other in the perfect amount of distance so that it looks close enough to be dangerous and strong but far enough to not actually hurt each other. Can you imagine if I actually got her?! But I'm a professional lol. So things went smoothly, neither of us got hit so we just had to make it work for the camera," she said.

Michelle has previously acted with Scarlett Johannson in 'Black Widow', Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean', Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.

Apart from Katrina, the Maneesh Sharma- directed film also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

A two-minute-50-second-long trailer of the film released earlier showcases Salman Khan cast as India's best agent, Tiger, who is trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) who trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

