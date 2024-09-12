Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Khan Visit Malaika Arora After Her Father's Death

Malaika Arora's father Anil Kuldip Mehta died by suicide on Wednesday morning, the police said. Members of the Hindi film fraternity visited Malaika Arora and her family on Thursday evening. Actor Salman Khan was clicked arriving at the Arora residence. Malaika Arora was previously married to Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017. Actors Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty also visited Malaika Arora on Thursday night. Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who are a part of Malaika Arora's close-knit circle of friends, were also photographed at the Arora residence this evening.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Malaika Arora announced the death of her father Anil Kuldip Mehta. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect," read Malaika Arora's post.

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11 years old and she moved to Chembur with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and sister Amrita Arora.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has featured in many hit dance numbers and has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than that, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.