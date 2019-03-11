Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan-Giorgia Andriani Party All Night With Sohail And Seema Khan

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were spotted arriving in the same car

Highlights Salman and Iulia arrived together at Sohail's party Arbaaz checked in with Giorgia Andriani Sonakshi, Kapil Sharma were also there

Sohail Khan's house party on Sunday was to celebrate his wife Seema Khan's birthday and also to cheer for the success of Celebrity Cricket League. And at the celebratory bash, Sohail Khan partied with brothers Salman Khan (who arrived with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur) and Arbaaz Khan (who checked in with Giorgia Andriani, who he is rumoured to be dating). Salman and Iulia, who almost always avoid being photographed together at events, arrived together - she was spotted in the back seat while Salman was seated in the front of the car. Salman and Iulia were quickly escorted inside the venue after exiting the car, we only got a glimpse of them.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz checked in with Giorgia Andriani, both of who posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside. Arbaaz was dressed in casuals while Giorgia was pretty in pink.

Iulia Vantur is a familiar face at Salman Khan's family get-togethers and parties though they have never really addressed rumours about their speculated relationship. Meanwhile, Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan began attending family functions together since Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year.

The guest list at Sohail Khan's party also included Salman Khan's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha. Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora brought her husband Shakeel Ladak to the party. Seema Khan was also photographed in her car.

Other guests at the party included actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, Chunky Panday, Urvashi Rautela, Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul, Sooraj Pancholi and others.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Bharat while Arbaaz Khan's new web-show Quick Heal Pinch will release tomorrow.