Arbaaz Khan And Rumoured Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Are Travel Buddies. See Airport Pics

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani spotted at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Arbaaz and Giorgia were spotted at the Mumbai airport together Both Arbaaz and Giorgia were dressed casually Arbaaz and Giorgia is often spotted making public appearances together

A month after Arbaaz Khan confirmed he's dating (he didn't take any names though), the actor-filmmaker was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on Thursday evening. Arbaaz and Giorgia, who appeared to be in a hurry, quickly navigated the length of the airport while remaining busy in conversation with each other. Giorgia Andriani, who is an Italian model, was cute in a short skirt and tee while Arbaaz too was dressed casually. Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani, who are rumoured to be dating and often send the Internet into a meltdown with their viral pictures, didn't appear to avoid the paparazzi at the airport at all.

Here are pictures of Arbaaz and Giorgia from the Mumbai airport.

Arbaaz Khan with his rumoured girlfriend at the airport

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani remained busy in conversation

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani are travel buddies

Last month, Arbaaz Khan set the record straight as he told ZoomTV: "Yes, I am dating and I don't know where it's going to go, but people think they know." Arbaaz Khan, who was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, added that he's dated a few women after his divorce: "I am obviously, post my divorce, I've had a few scenarios and equations with people, I've dated women and some look like they would go maybe a little longer than they did but they didn't happen and I don't want to rush about anything." Arbaaz however, didn't take any names during the interview. and Malaika announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017.

This year, Giorgia has made frequent appearances with Arbaaz not just on Mumbai outings but also at Arbaaz's family functions. Earlier in October, the rumoured couple celebrated Navratri together in Gujarat.

Giorgia was Arbaaz's constant companion during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. Arbaaz and Giorgia were photographed making a couple's entry to Arpita Khan Sharma's puja after which they were also part of the visarjan. Meanwhile, Malaika and Arbaaz have continued to maintain a cordial rapport even after divorce. Malaika and Arbaaz are parents to teenaged son Arhaan.