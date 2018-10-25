'Yes, I'm Dating,' Says Arbaaz Khan; Doesn't Name Rumoured Girlfriend Giorgia Adriani

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Adriani photographed together (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I am dating and I don't know where it's going to go: Arbaaz They've been spotted frequently at events and other family functions Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Adriani have never admitted to a romance

"Yes, I am dating and I don't know where it's going to go, but people think they know," actor Arbaaz Khan told ZoomTV. Arbaaz is rumoured to be dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani, with whom he has been spotted frequently at events and other family functions. Arbaaz, who was previously married to Malaika Arora, also shared that he dated other women post his divorce, but they didn't work out. "You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions. You know it's okay, it's alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time," Arbaaz told ZoomTV.

"I am obviously, post my divorce, I've had a few scenarios and equations with people, I've dated women and some look like they would go maybe a little longer than they did but they didn't happen and I don't want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don't know where it's going to go but people think they know," he added.

Arbaaz and Giorgia have reportedly been dating for a while now, but they never admitted to a romance. They trended a great deal after being spotted together at Arbaaz's sister Arpita's Ganpati puja last month.

Over the weekend, Arbaaz and Giorgia attended a Navrati event in Gujarat.

In his interview to ZoomTV, Arbaaz also said that while he's dating, he doesn't know where it will go and questioned the people speaking on his behalf. "They've already decided, 'Okay, this is going to happen and when it's going to happen.' Has anybody said that? Have I come on camera and said that? Has somebody else said that? No, from 'reliable sources' from 'family sources.' Who? Who are the people who are talking on my behalf? I don't understand," he said, adding that he "doesn't really have the time to fight and give clarifications for every news that comes about me or about my life or what's happening."

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan, is busy with the promotions of Jack and Dil, which releases in November.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora divorced in 2017. They are parents to son Arhaan.