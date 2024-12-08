Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Father's Birthday In Dubai. Pics Inside

Salman Khan recently celebrated his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's father's birthday in Dubai. The singer shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Iulia shared two photos where she is seen posing with Salman and her parents. The caption read, "Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you. 2 heroes."

Last month, on Salim Khan's birthday, Iulia Vantur shared a sweet birthday wish for him. Iulia shared a picture on Instagram. In the snapshot, she is seen hugging Salim Khan. The caption read, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite person in the world. Who made me feel at home in India. Forever grateful. The legend Salim Khan, The man who has created the most beautiful and strong legacy - a loving and united family. May you be blessed with good health, love and joy always, may you always inspire and share your wisdom. May you create more and more great stories."

ICYDK, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be dating for quite a few years. Iulia is frequently spotted at parties and events hosted by the actor and his family. She is a Romanian TV presenter and she made her debut in the Indian music industry with the song titled Every Night And Day with music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

Iulia collaborated with Salman on songs such as the version of Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, Seeti Maar from Radhe, and Selfish from Race 3, which was written and composed by Salman.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey. Before that, he was seen in AP Dhillon's Old Money, which also features Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, based on the journey of iconic screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar from the 1970s Hindi cinema. This project was produced alongside Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

On Eid, Salman announced his upcoming film titled Sikandar, where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. AR Murugadoss will direct the film. Last year, he had two film releases: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, which featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and was directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Additionally, Salman returned as the host for the 18th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.