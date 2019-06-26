Salman Khan Is Busy 'Spending Time' With His Most 'Loving, Loyal And Selfless' Friend

Salman Khan with his pet pooch. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has been actively sharing posts about different facets of his life on social media and his latest Instagram entry is not an exception. On Wednesday night, Salman shared an adorable picture along with his little friend, who happens to be his pet pooch. Salman can be seen caressing his dog and looking at him lovingly in the picture. In his post, the 53-year-old actor described his little friend as the "most loving, loyal and selfless species." He wrote: "Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species." Salman's Instafam absolutely loved the picture and the picture received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours.

Salman's pet pooch frequently makes appearances on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, the actor shared a video from his work-out session, in which his dog walked into the frame, leaving Salman amused, who could be seen smiling in the video. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Salman has never shied away from expressing his love for his pets. When the actor lost his dog Mylove in October last year, the actor shared a special post on social media. That's not it, When his pet dogs - Myson and Myjaan died in 2009, the actor constructed a memorial for them in Mumbai.

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Bharat. Salman's line-up of films includes Dabangg 3, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Inshallah, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. Other than that, the actor will also be producing the ninth season of the television dance reality show Nach Baliye.

