<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Salman Khan On Divorce And Alimony - "Nowadays, Women Take Half Of Your Money"

Salman Khan will feature as the first guest on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on Netflix on June 21. Ahead of the full episode, a clip of the actor joking about divorce and alimony has gone viral on social media.

The leaked clip shows Salman sharing his thoughts on the rising divorce rates. The actor said, “Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hai [Earlier, people used to make sacrifices for each other—there was a sense of tolerance. Now, if a leg comes over during the night, or someone snores, it leads to a divorce]."

Salman added, "Chhoti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur phir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai [Even a small misunderstanding ends in divorce. And not just that, after the divorce, she even takes half the money with her].”

Salman Khan's statement not only left the audience in splits but also had Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu laughing uncontrollably. The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans expressing their agreement with Salman's sentiments.

The Unfiltered Version of Salman Khan will never be less entertaining????????????????#SalmanKhan talks about relationships and divorce on the Kapil Sharma Show ???? pic.twitter.com/zgcB0AZ3DE — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 14, 2025

Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The action thriller also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj in important roles.

The actor's next project is a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. He is said to be playing Colonel B Santosh Babu, the courageous officer who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws inspiration from the book India's Most Fearless 3.