What Salman Khan Told 18-Year Old Palak Tiwari When She Wanted To Be An Actor

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who had made her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, recently revealed what the Dabangg actor told her after learning her desire to be an actor. It's Salman Khan who pushed Palak to work behind the camera before facing the camera.

What's Happening

Palak Tiwari shared how Salman Khan groomed her before her acting debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, by Mashable India, Palak Tiwari said she was only 18 when she wanted to be an actor. After learning upon it, Salman asked her to work behind the camera.

"It was at some Bigg Boss reunion, where Salman sir told my mom how tall I had become. He then said, 'Kuch karna warna he life mein (Have you thought of anything with your life)?' I said, 'Yes sir I want to be an actor, sir.' I was 17-18. He said that before you become an actor you need to learn what happens behind the camera. He is such a cool guy. I said okay, because you know as an actor one can take things for granted very easily," recalled Palak.

Palak had worked as an Assistant Director on Salman's Antim: The Final Truth. Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma headlined the film.

Palak also said that she gets starstruck whenever she meets Salman Khan.

"I've done a whole film with him, whenever I meet him till date, or even if I get a message from him, I get star-struck. I usually don't get star-struck, you can make anyone sit in front of me. But when he's in front of me, I stop speaking and start stuttering. He just changed my entire personality. Then he said, 'Aaram se bolo (speak without hesitation)," said Palak.

Palak Tiwari's Career

Palak Tiwari grabbed eyeballs much before her acting debut. She is a regular on Instagram. Palak Tiwari got noticed first with her stunning performance in the music video Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu (also sung by him). She, then, made her acting debut in the multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen in the film Bhootnii. Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy were a part of the film too.

In A Nutshell

Palak Tiwari shared how Salman Khan motivated her to learn the craft of behind the camera.