Viral: Is Salman Khan's New Moustache For His Upcoming Galwan Movie By Apoorva Lakhia?

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Salman Khan's new moustache and rugged look have gone viral on social media. Fans speculate the look is for his upcoming film about the Galwan Valley clash. He will portray Colonel B Santosh Babu, a hero from the 2020 military confrontation.

Salman Khan sporting a new moustache and a rugged avatar has gone viral online, as fans are speculating it might be for his upcoming film.

A photograph of the actor has been shared on social media, where fans are predicting that he might be preparing to start work on his upcoming Galwan movie.

Salman is said to be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.

Latest :- Megastar #SalmanKhan spotted in a new 'Moustache' look, confirming GALWAN movie with director Apoorva Lakhia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NioLUdvxBI — filmybaapOfficial (@filmybaap) June 3, 2025

What's Happening

Fan Reactions

As soon as Salman Khan's pictures surfaced online, his fans flooded the comments section in no time.

One fan said, "Shape mein thoda thoda jaa raha hai look", while another internet user added, "Bhai ka recent pic dekh ke Sultan ki yaad aa gayi."

Another fan presumed it is most likely for the Galwan movie and hence commented, "Finally, Salman Khan is giving such an insane vibe! Looking forward to his upcoming Galwan movie. Bhaijaan's new look resembling an army man is so so so promising."

About Salman Khan's Galwan Film

This will be Salman Khan's first role as a full-fledged real-life military hero. The plot is inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh and highlights incidents from the Galwan Valley attack.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a close source revealed details about the locations where the film will be shot.

The source had shared, "Given the high-altitude challenges of shooting in Leh and the physical demands of portraying a decorated Army officer like Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Salman has committed to an intense training regimen. He's not just preparing to carry the weight of the uniform - he's carrying the weight of the story. The AK-47 he'll be seen with is symbolic, but the real test is enduring the thinner air, long shoots, and rugged terrain. This prep isn't just physical; it's about doing justice to a national hero."

The filming will begin in July 2025, and the release will be sometime in the first half of 2026.

In A Nutshell

