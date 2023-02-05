Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Dance To Main Khiladi. Enough Said

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

A dance challenge is keeping Bollywood stars super busy these days. Akshay Kumar'sMain Khiladi , a remake of the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from his 1994 film of the same name, has everyone grooving to it. The latest addition to the list is superstar Salman Khan. On Saturday evening, Akshay Kumar posted a video of himself and Salman dancing on the track and he wrote: "And when Main Khiladi captured Salman Khan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai.Selfiee." The actors have worked together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann.

Check out the video of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan here:

Previously, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff did the Main Khiladi dance routine. The actors will co-star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake. "So Tiger Shroff played Main Khiladi with me and this happened! How about you make a Main Khiladi reel with your bestie? I'll repost," wrote Akshay Kumar.

Akshay's Selfiee co-star Emraan Hashmi too did the challenge. Of course, Akshay Kumar featured in it.

Of course OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar danced to the track.

Selfiee has been directed by Raj Mehta and it is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The film features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 24.