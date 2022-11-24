Salim Khan's 87th Birthday Celebrations With Salman And Family

Salim Khan with family. (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

On dad Salim Khan's 87th birthday on Thursday, son Arbaaz Khan wished the legendary writer by sharing pictures from their fam-jam session. In the picture, Salim Khan can be seen posing with a platter full of food in front of him. The family photo features Salim Khan with Salma Khan and Helen. The picture also features Salim Khan's sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, daughters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The picture also features Salim Khan's grandchildren (Arpita and Aayush Sharma's kids Ayat and Ahil). Little Ayat can be seen curled up in uncle Salman Khan's arms in the picture. Arbaaz Khan captioned the post: "Happy birthday Daddy." Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with Salman Khan in multiple films, wrote: "Happy birthday Salim uncle."

See the post shared by Arbaaz Khan here:

Meanwhile, Salim Khan's son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a post full of throwback pictures and he wrote: "Happy birthday father-in-law."

Veteran Salim Khan is best-known for writing superhits like Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay among many others.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill.