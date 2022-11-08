Trending: Salman Khan Dances To His Iconic Song With Boxer Nikhat Zareen

A still from the video. (courtesy: @nikhat_zareen)

Salman Khan recently recreated his iconic song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya with boxer Nikhat Zareen. The boxer shared a video on her Twitter handle, in which she can be seen grooving to the song from the movie Love with Salman Khan. As per her caption, it seems she lived her dream as she hashtagged the video as "Dream come true". In the video, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a white shirt paired with black pants, while Nikhat can be seen in blue athleisure. Along with the video, she wrote, "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (Finally, the wait is over).

Soon after she shared the video, the fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Pta nahi (I don't know) but i got emotional seeing Bhai dancing on this song...the era I wished I could have witness.. Love you Bhai and thanks Nikhat for this heartfelt and feel-good video," while another wrote, "Many many congratulations. Finally you meet him ....... With boxer you are also be a good actress OMG..... God bless you"

Nikhat Zareen is a boxer who won the gold medal for India in Women's World Championship held in May. After Nikhat won the medal, Salman Khan wished her on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat..." On seeing this Nikhat replied on Twitter, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I'll savour this moment forever in my heart."

Just don't knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. https://t.co/u8C74LpgMp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.