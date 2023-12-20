Salaar Advance Booking: Prabhas' Film Is Giving A Tough Fight To Dunki

Prabhas in the trailer of Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Prabhas is all set to impress fans with his upcoming film Salaar-Part One: Ceasefire on December 22. The excitement for the Prasanth Neel directorial is only growing with fans eagerly securing their theatre seats through advance bookings. According to a report from Sacnilk, Salaar has already sold 6,78,292 tickets (across all languages) for its opening day. The film centred around the theme of friendship, has made an impressive ₹14.88 crore through advance bookings alone. Salaar is set to release worldwide in five languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Interestingly, SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar are hitting the theatres within just one day of each other. FYI: Dunki has garnered ₹10.47 crore through advance bookings.

The hype surrounding Salaar among movie buffs doesn't come as a surprise. The trailer alone is enough to pique the interest of viewers. Clocking in at 3 minutes and 46 seconds, the video is filled with sleek action, intense scenes, a bit of gore, and loud background music. The storyline revolves around Deva (played by Prabhas), who is portrayed as someone willing to go to any lengths for his friend (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). Deva, in a dialogue, refers to himself as a "shark" or a "bait" for his friend whenever the need arises. The trailer takes us to the city of Khansaar, where men and women are vying for the throne. As the kingdom faces a threat from the combined armies of Russians and Serbians, Prabhas enters as the one-man army. Without giving away too much, the trailer includes jaw-dropping action scenes in Prabhas' signature style, promising an adrenaline rush for the audience. The trailer concludes with Prabhas delivering a dialogue, "Please, I request," followed by more action.

Salaar is not just a one-time adventure; this action-packed movie is set to unfold in two parts. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, director Prasanth Neel shared, “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One: Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films.”

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar also features Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Saran Shakthi.