Saif Ali Khan Jokes About "Struggles" Of Growing Up In "Unpainted Palaces": 'We Had No ACs, It Was Tough'

Saif Ali Khan recently shared some amusing anecdotes from his childhood during an appearance on the talk show Two Much alongside Akshay Kumar.

Saif Ali Khan spoke about growing up at the Pataudi Palace as the son of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

Recalling his mischievous side, Saif admitted that he would often take money from his father's wallet when he was younger. "When Akshay was hustling for tips in Bangkok, Saif was taking money out of his father's wallet," host Kajol joked during the conversation.

He humorously revealed, "They weren't feeding me," which made everyone laugh. Twinkle then said that he had grown up in palaces, to which Saif wittily responded, "They were unpainted palaces. It was a big struggle. It was tough. It wasn't air-conditioned."

Saif responded, "Because he (his father) wouldn't notice, but my mother would. She always knew."

When Akshay Kumar asked him why he did it, Saif replied with a laugh, "I wasn't a very good boy; I was very naughty."

The discussion then turned to Akshay Kumar's early life. Twinkle Khanna recalled visiting the actor's grandmother's house in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, where he spent his childhood.

"It was a small 10 ft x 10 ft room. She told me that 13-14 of you would stay there," Twinkle said, to which Akshay corrected her, saying the actual number was 24.

Earlier this year, Akshay had also spoken about his humble beginnings in Chandni Chowk. "We were 24 people living in the same house in Chandni Chowk. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out," he told ANI.

He further reminisced about the joy and simplicity of those days. "I swear to God, there wasn't a single day that we did not smile or laugh. Now that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about. We would have dal chawal, jeera aloo, aloo gobhi, bhindi, we would eat all of this, and we were happy," the Jolly LLB 3 actor added.

