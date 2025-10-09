Saif Ali Khan Reveals Dad MAK Pataudi's Advice On How To Deal With Fights In Marriage

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on the ongoing chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. He featured as a guest on the latest episode alongside Akshay Kumar. The Omkara actor opened up about some valuable advice given to him by his father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif reflected on how his father played an integral role in helping him navigate marital disagreements over the years.

What's Happening

Saif Ali Khan revealed that Mansoor Ali Khan had advised him to stay calm during arguments with his partner - to keep listening, appear attentive, and think about something else during such moments.

The actor said, "He told me, 'I just think about playing cricket or something during the argument. And I don't say anything. He said, "Listen." Looks like you're listening.'"

Akshay Kumar also agreed that being a good listener is the key to a successful marriage.

Speaking about handling disagreements with Twinkle Khanna, Akshay added, "She is fire. I am water. She says whatever she wants to. I just keep myself calm and quiet. Just listen and try to understand what she's trying to say. Do whatever you want, but listen. I think every husband should be a good listener."

When Saif Ali Khan Took A Shower In Kajol's Bathroom

There were also some fun anecdotes shared between the actors - one of which was how Saif Ali Khan once took a shower in Kajol's bathroom.

Twinkle Khanna hinted that there was an actor who had once taken a shower in Kajol's washroom. The latest episode revealed the name - it was Kajol's Yeh Dillagi co-star, Saif Ali Khan.

"Hey Bhagwan. Yes, Saif. Please, I beg you... Just to clarify this, Saif came first when he arrived in Mumbai. He lived three buildings away from me. And in Malabar Hill, there are places where there's no water in your house," Kajol spilt the beans.

Saif recalled that he had visited Kajol's home but had no memory of taking a shower in her bathroom.

To this, Twinkle quipped, "She had a little camera there. So, we have some images which she shared with me."

Saif, being his witty self, replied, "A little camera to capture little things... You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes, I remember your house and your flat."

Kajol refreshed Saif Ali Khan's memory by reminding him of her mother Tanuja's words: "Listen, if you want to have a bath here, go and have a bath right now."

In A Nutshell

