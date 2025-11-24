Dharmendra, Iconic "He-Man" Of Bollywood, Dies In Mumbai Weeks Ahead Of 90th Birthday

Advertisement

Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.
  • Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai home
  • He was discharged 12 days before his death from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai
  • Dharmendra debuted in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere
Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai home.

The actor died 12 days after he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted late October after he complained of breathlessness. He would have turned 90 on December 8.

Dharmendra, who made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, started out his career playing common man roles in the 1960s in films such as Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke.

He later graduated to playing lead roles in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next cinematic appearance is Ikkis, fronted by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to be released on December 25.

