<i>KBC 18</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Offers Water To Sai Pallavi, <i>Ramayana</i> Actor Gets Emotional

A small moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Sai Pallavi on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has caught viewers' attention. The veteran actor offered water to the Ramayana actor and asked her to remain seated, leaving her visibly moved by the gesture. Sai later got up from her seat and hugged the megastar, as seen in a promo shared by the makers.

The moment will be part of the upcoming episodes of the quiz show, which will feature the cast of Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey will join Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seats on October 29 and 30.

In the promo, Amitabh is seen handing a glass of water to Sai and telling her, "Baithe rahiye." The actor appears surprised by his thoughtful gesture and exchanges a nervous look with Ranbir Kapoor. She then gets emotional, stands up and gives Amitabh a hug.

The makers shared the clip on social media with the caption, "Ek chhota sa gesture, dher saara pyaar (sic)."

The Ramayana actor also spoke about her expectations from a life partner during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. When Amitabh Bachchan asked her what qualities she would like in her future partner, Sai said that being a good person was her biggest priority.

"Pehle achche insaan hone chahiye (Firstly, he should be a good man). He should not be very self-centred. He should be someone who is introspective. One who checks on his actions. So someone who has some insight about where he is in life... he can make mistakes but he must mend it too. It should not be that he is blaming it on someone else. It is not that there is a huge list but he should be a good person and it would be better if he also knows how to cook," Sai said.

Ramayana will be presented in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5 this year. The second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

ALSO READ | For A Young Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Aura Farming' Long Before It Became A Trend