Sai Pallavi Danced At Sister's Engagement. Video Went Viral, Naturally

Sai Pallavi was such a mood at the festivities. (courtesy: saipallavi_37)

Actor Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan got engaged recently and she shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile, which are trending a great deal. For the festive occasion, Sai Pallavi opted for a saree in the hues of cream and yellow and she looked stunning as ever. Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan shared photos with her family and she wrote on Instagram, "Bigger family, fuller hearts and too much love that my heart can't contain 21.01.2024." Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi stole the show at the engagement ceremony with her dance moves. Several fan pages dedicated to Sai Pallavi shared videos of the actress dancing with her family at the festivities. The videos are viral, naturally.

Sai Pallavi dancing with her family.

See photos from Sai Pallavi's fam-jam here:

Some more photos from Sai Pallavi's fam-jam at her sister's engagement ceremony.

A look at Sai Pallavi's OOTD for the festivities.

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. She has also starred in in Tamil, Telugu hits. Her film credits include Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Athiran, Kali, Fidaa, Diya, Virata Parvam to name a few. She was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi. Her upcoming projects include SK 21 and Thandel.

The actress will reportedly feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Last year, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One."