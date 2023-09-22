Sai Pallavi Reacts To Wedding Rumours And Viral Picture: 'To Cause Discomfort Like This Is Purely Vile'

Sai Pallavi (L) and the viral picture (R). (Image Courtesy: Instagram, X)

Sai Pallavi broke her silence over a viral picture which claimed that the actor married director Rajkumar Periyasamy. Several social media pages circulated a picture in which Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar Periyasam, with garlands around their necks, can be seen together. The social media pages claimed that they were married. A large section of the Internet shared and re-shared the picture and congratulated the actor. On Friday, Sai Pallavi wrote on X and clarified that the alleged picture was taken at the "pooja ceremony" of her next film SK 21, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. She said, the picture "was intentionally cropped and circulated."

Sai Pallavi wrote on X, "Honestly, I don't care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film's pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it's disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!"

Sai Pallavi loves to travel and her Instagram posts can vouch for the fact. A couple of months back, Sai visited Amarnath with her parents. She wrote an extensive note about the trip. An excerpt from the post read, "Amarnath Yatra. I'm one who never likes to share very personal thoughts but I'd like to write about this pilgrimage that I've been wanting to make for a long time now. Taking parents who're almost 60 is emotionally testing in ways one cannot explain. Watching them gasp for breath and hold their chest, take breaks at slippery paths amidst snow made me question the lord almighty, why you so far?"

Sai Pallavi is popular for movies like Premam, Kali, Fida, Shyam Singha Roy, to name a few. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.