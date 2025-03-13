Sai Pallavi Dances With Sister Pooja At A Cousin's Wedding. Watch

Sai Pallavi had a blissful time at one of her cousin's wedding recently. Pictures and videos are flooding social media in which Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing, interacting with guests.

For the wedding, Sai Pallavi wore a blue and golden saree. She kept her accessories minimal and flashed her best smiles for the camera.

In one of the videos, Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing her heart out with cousins and other friends. They can be seen doing a variation of the Badaga (an indigenous ethnic group in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris) dance, honouring the tradition.

A series of pictures emerged online in which Sai Pallavi is seen grooving to the beats and spending quality time with her cousins.

Here's the video where Sai Pallavi can be seen interacting with the newlyweds.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Thandel. The film revolves around Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya), a fisherman, and Satya (Sai Pallavi). Satya urges Raju to stop venturing into the sea and seek other job opportunities. However, ignoring her plea, Raju sets out to sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, where he is arrested. The rest of the story follows Raju and Satya's journey as they overcome numerous hurdles to reunite.

Thandel is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu, Allu Aravind and Koppineedi Vidya under the banner of Geetha Arts. In addition to the leading duo, Sundip R Ved, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Belawadi are also seen playing key roles in the movie.