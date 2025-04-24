Srinidhi Shetty On Losing Sita's Role In <i>Ramayana</i> To Sai Pallavi: "I Feel She Is A Great Choice"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana led by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is one of the most highly-anticipated projects out there.

Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame who is currently promoting her upcoming film HIT: The Third Case, revealed to Siddharth Kannan that she had given a look test for Sita's role before it finally went to Sai Pallavi.

Srinidhi said, "Now, as the shoot is already happening, I guess I can say it. Yes, I did meet and give a screen test. I remember preparing three scenes very well, and they had a great response; they loved it. I had heard that Yash was a part of Ramayana, and at that time, KGF 2 had just been released, and the pair was a hit, people were loving it. In just a month or two, this happened (the Ramayana audition). So I was thinking, he will play Raavan, I will play Sita; we will be pitted against each other. So people might not have been able to digest us against each other. So somewhere I thought, it might or might not."

Further elaborating on how Sai Pallavi is suitable for Sita's role, Srinidhi said, "But I feel Sai Pallavi is a great choice. I would love to see her as Sita in the movie, and like I always say-when something works, it's great; when something doesn't, it's still wonderful because new doors will open for you."

As for her upcoming film, Srinidhi is all set to star opposite Nani in HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film will be released in cinemas on May 1, 2025.



