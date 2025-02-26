Naga Chaitanya Is In His DJ Era. Pic Courtesy, Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala love to tease fans with their loved-up posts. On Tuesday, Sobhita Dhulipala shared an intriguing picture of husband Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya can be seen taking up the role of a DJ. Dressed in a cardigan, Naga Chaitanya can be seen immersed in his work. Ditching any caption, Sobhita tagged Naga Chaitanya and dropped a heart emoji in the picture.

Naga Chaitanya mentioned Sobhita Dhulipala's name time and again and shared anecdotes about her during the promotions of his latest release Thandel.

Speaking of Thandel, it's a survival drama written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Naga Chaitanya shared screen space with Sai Pallavi in the film.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in an intimate ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on December 4.

Nagarjuna shared the first official pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

The couple got engaged in August. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.