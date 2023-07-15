A Page From Sai Pallavi's Amarnath Diary: 'Life Itself Is A Pilgrimage'

Image Instagrammed by Sai Pallavi. (Courtesy:Sai Pallavi)

Sai Pallavi considers herself a private person. But the actor could not help sharing her innermost thoughts about Amarnath Yatra, which she planned to undertake for a long time, in her latest Instagram entry. The actor took her parents to this yatra as well. Sai Pallavi posted a couple of pictures from her latest trip. In one of the pictures, she treks on the tough terrains of Amarnath. The first picture features her parents. Sai Pallavi also posted an adorable selfie from the mountains.

The actor wrote an extensive note. She began like this, "#AmarnathYatra. I'm one who never likes to share very personal thoughts but I'd like to write about this pilgrimage that I've been wanting to make for a long time now. Taking parents who're almost 60 is emotionally testing in ways one cannot explain. Watching them gasp for breath and hold their chest, take breaks at slippery paths amidst snow made me question the lord almighty, why you so far?"

The actor mentioned that she got her answer after the darshan. "And I got my answer when I walked back after the darshan. As I walked down the hill, I witnessed something overwhelming: When people notice a few yatris on the verge of giving up, they take a long breath and chant "Om Namah Shivaya", and instantly the same yatris chant back and pick themselves up to continue. Horses and the villagers carry the yatris to fulfil their desire of worshipping Bhole Nath at the holy cave."

Thanking the people who made her Yatra blissful, Sai Pallavi wrote, "My pranams to everyone in Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board who make this journey memorable for millions of devotees like us! And finally the personnel from the Army/CRPF/Police for their selfless acts of service, sacrifice and sense of duty by protecting us at ALL times."

Sai Pallavi wrote her ultimate realisation with these words, "This place is powerful because it stands witness to the acts of such selfless service. Regardless of our wealth, beauty and power, it's one's healthy body, strong mind and a heart that helps others, is what's going to make our journey on earth worth living. Amarnath yatra challenged my will power, tested my body and proved to me that this Life itself is a pilgrimage and we are a dead race if we are not there for each other!" Actor Amruta Subhash dropped a few red heart emojis on Sai's post. Actor Raashii Khanna also posted emojis on her post.

Just a few days back, Sai Pallavi shared pictures from Kashmir. She simply wrote in the caption, "State of mind: Serene." The comments section was filled with fire and red heart emojis. Fans also praised the actress' no-make up look. Take a look at Sai Pallavi's post here:

Sai Pallavi is popular for movies like Premam, Kali, Fida, Shyam Singha Roy, to name a few. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.