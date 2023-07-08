Sai Pallavi's Current 'State Of Mind' Summed Up With Serene Pics

Sai Pallavi shared this image. (courtesy: saipallavi.senthamarai)

First, let us thank Sai Pallavi for adding sunshine to our Saturday. The actress has shared some breathtaking pictures from her vacation album. Destination: Kashmir. In the opening frame, Sai Pallavi is enjoying her time in the picturesque valley. Next, we get a glimpse of Sai Pallavi sitting near a stream. Don't miss the stunning backdrop. For the side note, the actress didn't waste much time and simply wrote, “State of mind: Serene.” Too good, Sai Pallavi, too good. The comments section was filled with fire and red heart emojis. Fans also praised the actress' no-make up look.

Sai Pallavi recently dropped a special post as her film Virata Parvam completed one year of its release.The actress, who played the role of Vennela in the film, dropped a throwback picture from the sets of the film on Instagram. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Virata Parvam…One year since its release… and this woman still holds a strong place in my heart.”

Sai Pallavi always makes it a point to take some time out of her busy schedule and celebrate her family. Proof? On her sister Pooja Kannan's birthday, the actress shared a Reels to make her day special. Sai Pallavi also wrote a note for her. It read, “Happy Birthday My monkey. In pursuit of becoming a better sister, you have made me a better human. Your mere existence teaches me so much. Thank you chella. You're light, love and joy personified. I love you.” Sai Pallavi also thanked her fans in the comments. She wrote, “You all are so sweet. Thank you for sending Pooju your wishes and love.” She has also attached a red heart to the post. Pooja Kannan also dropped a message under the post. “Oh my goddddd, daiii ! I love you so much. I miss you.”

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Gargi.