Kamal Haasan Attends Sai Pallavi And Sivakarthikeyan's Film Launch

Kamal Haasan at the launch. (courtesy: RKFI)

The shooting for Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's next film, tentatively titled SK21, finally began on Friday. The cast and crew of the film, along with producer Kamal Haasan and director Rajkumar Periasamy, kick-started the movie with a puja ceremony. Photos and videos from the launch event have been shared by Kamal Haasan's production house on Twitter. The images show Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar Periasamy posing for the camera. The veteran actor wore a printed shirt and brown trousers while Sai Pallavi was seen wearing a white kurta set with a green dupatta. Sivakarthikeyan went for a traditional outfit and picked a brown shirt with a veshti.

Kamal Haasan is co-producing the film with Sony Pictures International Productions and Mahendran. After teasing fans about SK21, the Twitter handle of Raaj Kamal Films International shared a short clip from the pooja ceremony. “SK21 - the journey begins,” read the caption. The video opens with a shot of Kamal Haasan's office, followed by snippets of the main cast and filmmakers reaching the venue in style.

In a series of tweets, the production house posted more pictures from the launch event. Take a look:

SK21 marks Kamal Haasan's next project as a producer after his hit film Vikram. On Thursday, Kamal Haasan's production house shared the film's motion poster. The caption accompanying it read: “Watch this space for #SK21 update at 11 am tomorrow!”

In a separate tweet, Raaj Kamal Films International also welcomed GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer of the film. The singer expressed his excitement in his reply: “Super excited to be working for Kamal Haasan sir with Sivakarthikeyan. This is going to be a banger. Can't wait to join the squad.”

Sai Pallavi, sharing the video from the launch, asked for her fans' blessings. “This one is special. We'll need your prayers and blessings,” she wrote.

A note by the director at the beginning of SK21 read: “An auspicious beginning. There's this heightened sense of gratitude, to be able to do what I'm doing and to bring to life the stories that need to be told! This film that we have started together will be special forever! We will need all your prayers and blessings. #SK21.”

Other than SK21, Kamal Haasan has STR 48 and Vikram 2 lined up as a producer.