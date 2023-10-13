Saba Azad's Boss Reply To Trolls Who Called Her 'Mad' And Said She Needed Therapy

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Actor-musician Saba Azad recently performed at the Lakme Fashion Week, for which she trended a great deal. Meanwhile, she called out a few trolls on Instagram and posted screenshots of the messages she received from them in her DMs. One of the users reacted to Saba's dance performance on the ramp and wrote, "You need therapy." Reacting to which Saba wrote, "Why yes Sir/Madam spud. I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Are you mad," replying to one of Saba's Instagram stories. The actress replied, "Yes Jaffar! I really must be to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on - I must be mad cause maybe the world is just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world. That's your legacy - that's what you're gonna leave behind. Chew on that buddy."

Speaking about the hate she receives online, Saba Azad said in an interview with India Today earlier this month, "It's taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder what did I do to anyone? What did I do to you? I am living my life, you live yours? Why are you waiting for my blood?"

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was also in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She recently starred in the series Who's Your Gynac?, which got a huge shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.