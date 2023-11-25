Saba Azad In A Stunning Pic Clicked By The Usual Suspect Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad shared this image. (Courtesy: SabaAzad)

New day, new photo from Saba Azad's saree diaries. The Rocket Boys actor shared a pretty picture of herself in which she can be seen clad in a violet saree. Saba matched her saree with red blouse and big jhumkas. No points in guessing who captured this picture of Saba. Saba mentioned in the caption that the picture was taken by Hrithik Roshan. Saba and Hrithik often post comments on each other's pictures on Instagram. Hrithik earlier also clicked pictures of Saba as well. Saba's picture received love from the Internet as well. A user wrote, "Gorgeous." Another user wrote, "Saba, you look so nice." Take a look at Saba's post here:

Saba Azad shared another picture from one of her promotional shoots. In the picture, Saba can be seen dressed in a floral outfit. She completed her look with a top bun. Hrithik Roshan was the first to drop a comment below the picture and he simply wrote, "Woah." Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrated Diwali together. Hrithik Roshan shared pictures from his celebrations. In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen dressed in black while Saba can be seen dressed in a green blouse and red lehenga. They can be seen holding hands. Hrithik-Saba were joined by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, cousin Pashmina (Rajesh Roshan's daughter), sister Sunaina and her daughter Suranika in the family picture. In another picture, the family can be seen posing together sans Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan and Suranika. Hrithik wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people." Take a look:

A couple of days back, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pasmina celebrated her 28th birthday. The family members as well as Hrithik and Saba can be seen posing together. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram feed, Hrithik wrote, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash." Saba Azad commented below the post, "Best night ever!!" Pashmina wrote, "@sabazad @hrithikroshan that's my new fav pic of y'all. Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald." Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations. They made it red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in War 2, co-starring Jr NTR.