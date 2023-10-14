Amid Trolls, Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Girlfriend Saba Azad's Performance On Ramp: 'That Surrender'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. (Courtesy: SabaAzad)

Saba Azad, who has been making headlines for being trolled due to her performance at Lakme Fashion Week, received a big shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik shared an image of Saba performing on ramp on his Instagram story on Saturday. He dropped a heart emoji on the picture and wrote, "That surrender! That's why the shine!" Saba Azad danced while walking the ramp. A large section of the Internet didn't take Saba's performance in good spirit. However, Saba shut down some of the trolls with her strong replies.

Take a look at Hrithik's post here:

One of the users reacted to Saba's dance performance on the ramp and wrote, "You need therapy." Reacting to which Saba wrote, "Why yes Sir/Madam spud. I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Are you mad," replying to one of Saba's Instagram stories. The actress replied, "Yes Jaffar! I really must be to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on - I must be mad cause maybe the world is just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world. That's your legacy - that's what you're gonna leave behind. Chew on that buddy."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan took the metro to work and shared some images on his Instagram feed. Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I'm going for." Saba Azad wrote in the comment thread, "Love" and dropped a heart emoji.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.