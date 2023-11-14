Diwali 2023: Inside Hrithik Roshan's Festive Famjam With Saba Azad By His Side

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (Courtesy: HrithikRoshan)

Hrithik Roshan's Diwali post is all about loving his family. Hrithik Roshan wished his fans and followers happy Diwali by sharing two family pictures from his celebrations. In the picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen posing with girlfriend Saba Azad by his side. Hrithik can be seen dressed in black while Saba can be seen dressed in a green blouse and red lehenga. They can be seen holding hands. Hrithik-Saba are joined by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, cousin Pashmina (Rajesh Roshan's daughter), sister Sunaina and her daughter Suranika in the family picture. In another picture, the family pose together sans Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan and Suranika. Hrithik wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people." Take a look:

A couple of days back, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pasmina celebrated her 28th birthday. The family members as well as Hrithik and Saba sported vintage looks according to the theme of the party. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram feed, Hrithik wrote, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash." Saba Azad commented below the post, "Best night ever!!" Pashmina wrote, "@sabazad @hrithikroshan that's my new fav pic of y'all. Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald." For context, Hrithik and Saba were dressed as Zelda and F Scott Fitzgerald at the party. F Scott Fitgerald was an American novelist, essayist, and short story writer. He married Zelda who was an American novelist, painter, playwright, and socialite. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan wished Saba happy birthday with a beautiful note. Sharing a picture of them together, Hrithik wrote, "We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together "C'mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!! That's what it feels like with you. like Home That's where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa.Thank you for being you. Let's adventure on.Happy birthday my love." Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, "Tooo sweet big love for u both," and dropped a string of emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.