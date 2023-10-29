Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor At A Starry Wedding

Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Rekha on the red carpet

Bollywood celebrities marked their presence in a starry reception of Wizcraft International Entertainment's co-founder and director Andre Timmins' son Leslie Timmins on Saturday in Mumbai. Leslie Timmins got married to Saachi Nayak in an intimate ceremony on September 12. They hosted a lavish party last night. Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol, Farah Khan and many more celebs showed up to the reception in their festive best. Hrithik Roshan accompanied his father Rakesh Roshan while Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha gave a few moments to capture for the shutterbugs.

Hrithik Roshan wore a black blazer over a blue tee shirt. He added a dash of glamour with his orange shades. He posed with father Rakesh Roshan for the shutterbugs. They were twinning in black outfits and shades.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a purple suit.

Rekha turned up in her favourite kanjeevaram saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery. She wore flowers in her hair.

Sonakshi Sinha amped up her glamour quotient in a white ensemble. She posed with her father Shatrughan Sinha for candid shots.

Rekha joined Shatrughan Sinha and his family. Before posing for a picture, Rekha touched feet of the veteran actor. The video is already going viral. Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam was also there.

Karan Johar turned up in a black sherwani.

Zoya Akhtar was also dressed in a black saree.

Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for Animal, was seen in a white shirt.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana posed together for the paparazzi.

Vivek Oberoi was pictured with his wife.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty in a pastel-coloured ensemble.

Sonali Bendre came with husband Goldie Behl.

Farah Khan was dressed in a suit.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza posed together.

Mini Mathur looked gorgeous in a yellow suit.

Sangeeta Bijlani looked gorgeous as ever in a red saree.

Boney Kapoor also marked his presence at the party.

Director Subhash Ghai was there as well.

Jackie Shroff came with his signature sapling in hand.

Anupam Kher and Rekha posed together.

Apart from these celebs, Atul Agnihotri and his wife, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar were also spotted at the party.