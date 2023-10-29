Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor At A Starry Wedding

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Subhash Ghai were present at the party

Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor At A Starry Wedding

Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Rekha on the red carpet

New Delhi:

Bollywood celebrities marked their presence in a starry reception of Wizcraft International Entertainment's co-founder and director Andre Timmins' son Leslie Timmins on Saturday in Mumbai. Leslie Timmins got married to Saachi Nayak in an intimate ceremony on September 12. They hosted a lavish party last night. Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol, Farah Khan and many more celebs showed up to the reception in their festive best. Hrithik Roshan accompanied his father Rakesh Roshan while Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha gave a few moments to capture for the shutterbugs.

Hrithik Roshan wore a black blazer over a blue tee shirt. He added a dash of glamour with his orange shades. He posed with father Rakesh Roshan for the shutterbugs. They were twinning in black outfits and shades.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a purple suit.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Rekha turned up in her favourite kanjeevaram saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery. She wore flowers in her hair.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sonakshi Sinha amped up her glamour quotient in a white ensemble. She posed with her father Shatrughan Sinha for candid shots.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Rekha joined Shatrughan Sinha and his family. Before posing for a picture, Rekha touched feet of the veteran actor. The video is already going viral. Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam was also there.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Karan Johar turned up in a black sherwani.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Zoya Akhtar was also dressed in a black saree.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for Animal, was seen in a white shirt.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana posed together for the paparazzi.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Vivek Oberoi was pictured with his wife.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty in a pastel-coloured ensemble.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sonali Bendre came with husband Goldie Behl.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Farah Khan was dressed in a suit.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza posed together.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Mini Mathur looked gorgeous in a yellow suit.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sangeeta Bijlani looked gorgeous as ever in a red saree.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Boney Kapoor also marked his presence at the party.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Director Subhash Ghai was there as well.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Jackie Shroff came with his signature sapling in hand.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Anupam Kher and Rekha posed together.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Apart from these celebs, Atul Agnihotri and his wife, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar were also spotted at the party.

Also Read

.