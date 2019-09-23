Saand Ki Aankh Trailer: Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Are Armed And Deadly

Taapsee and Bhumi in Saand Ki Aankh. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The makers of Saand Ki Aankh released the trailer on Monday The biopic is based on the lives of "Shooter Dadis" Saand Ki Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani

It's here! The makers of Saand Ki Aankh released the much-awaited official trailer of the biopic on Monday and all we can say is that it promises humorous dialogues along with some emotional moments. The biopic is based on the lives of "Shooter Dadis"- Chandro Tomar (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82), played by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu respectively. The trailer begins with a glimpse of filmmaker Prakash Jha, who makes a special appearance as Rattan Singh in the biopic and shows a sharpshooting training session, where Bhumi's character perfectly aims and hits a bull's-eye. Impressed with the talents of the Tomar sisters, the coach (played by Vineet Kumar) begins to mentor them for local competitions.

However, the male members of their family revolt against their training sessions and create havoc but the Tomar sisters remain hell bent on bringing a change for the daughters of their family and continue to fight for the rights of the women of village.

The trailer also touches upon on many social issues such as internalized patriarchy and gender disparity among others. Going by the promo, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bhumi and Taapsee have nailed the looks of "Shooter Dadis."

Check it out:

Nicknamed "Shooter Dadi" and "Revolver Dadi" in Uttar Pradesh, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar picked up guns in their 60s with a hope to change their granddaughters' lives. The duo quickly mastered the art of shooting and participated in many national and international shooting competitions, winning over 350 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as a shooter.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is slated to open in theatres on Diwali this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.