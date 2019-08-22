This Pic Of Bhumi Pednekar Is The Perfect Throwback Thursday Treat

Bhumi Pednekar shared this image. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Highlights "Bachpan se hi nautanki," Bhumi captioned her post Bhumi Pednekar's post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh

We love Throwback Thursdays and Bhumi Pednekar's latest Instagram post is proves why. On Thursday, the actress posted an oh-so-adorable childhood picture of herself on her Instagram profile and we couldn't be more thankful. In the throwback picture, little Bhumi could be seen dressed in a red lehenga and she could be seen wearing a yellow dupatta. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Bhumi's priceless expression is the highlight of her post. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress captioned the post: "Bachpan se hi nautanki." She added the hashtags #throwbackthursday and #morninglove to her post.

Bhumi's post was replete with comments like "Why so cute? and "OMG !How cute is this." The picture received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours. Meanwhile, take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

A few months ago, on Eid, Bhumi posted a throwback picture from her first Eid celebration and she wrote: "This photo is my first ever Eid celebration and the first time I wore salwar kameez." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about, you can thank us later.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar's line-up of films includesPati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Bala, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She is best-known for her performances in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

