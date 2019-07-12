Amitabh Bachchan's Saand Ki Aankh Tweet Will Make Taapsee Pannu Blush PINK

Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh (courtesy taapsee)

A day after the teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's new film Saand Ki Aankh released, Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a tweet to the film's team, especially his PINK co-star. In a tweet, Big B said that Taapsee sent him a personal notification about the teaser release and revealed the contents of her message: "This is Taapsee Pannu , colleague and completely chilled out... sends me SMS: Hi, rockstar. This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali. Too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you." Aww. Isn't that sweet of Taapsee? Big B ended his tweet with a review for the teaser and wrote: "Well done," he wrote.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3224 - This is Taapsee Pannu , colleague & completely chilled out .. sends me sms :



Hi rockstar

This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali , too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you :)https://t.co/XkDhw2K3dS



Well done — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2019

Taapsee responded to Mr Bachchan's tweet in almost no time, writing: "Hahahahahaha. So I assume you will celebrate this Diwali with us!"

Hahahahahaha. So I assume you will celebrate this Diwali with us !!!!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 12, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu co-starred for the first time in 2016's courtroom drama PINK, which garnered much critical acclaim both for the megastar and also for Taapsee. She collaborated with Big B again for crime thriller Badla, which released in March this year. Just ahead of Badla's release, Taapsee had dedicated a heartfelt note to Amitabh Bachchan, writing: "We shall be successful in creating magic again."

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the inspiring journey of the Tomar sisters from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village, who are octogenarian sharp-shooters - Bhumi plays the 87-year-old Chandro Tomar and Taapsee features as her 82-year-old sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Here's the teaser of Saand Ki Aankh that has taken the Internet by storm.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh hits screens on Diwali on October 25.

