Saand Ki Aankh New Poster: Presenting Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar As The 'Shooter Dadis Of India'

Saand Ki Aankh Poster: Taapsee with Bhumi. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights "They may be old, but their aim is sure-shot gold," wrote Taapsee Saand Ki Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani The film is slated to release on Diwali

The makers of Saand Ki Aankhshared a brand new poster of the film on Tuesday morning. The poster features film's lead actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as the 87-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, 87 and her 82-year-old sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. In the poster, both the actresses can be seen sporting prosthetic make-up and can be seen dressed in bright ghagras and kurtas and can be seen posing with guns in their hands. The tagline on the poster perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film. The caption reads: "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota." Sharing the film's poster, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "They may be old, but their aim is sure-shot gold! Here's the first look poster."

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar introduced the "Shooter Dadis" along with the film's poster and wrote: "They are fun, they are full of love. They are the Shooter dadis of India. Proud to be a part of their journey." Take a look at the poster here:

In a separate poster, Taapsee and Bhumi can be seen posing with guns in their hands and smiles on their faces. The tagline on the poster reads: "They broke out of their cage... At 60 they rose above their age.... With 700 medals they became a rage." Taapsee shared the poster on social media and wrote: "They challenged their age, fought their way and shot to fame in the shooting game. First look out now."

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh showcases the story of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. The film will jointly be produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release on Diwali this year.

