Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar To Co-Star In Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi and Taapsee with Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Saand Ki Aankh will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani The film is expected to go on floors next week Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar will co-produce the film

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share screen space for the first time in a film titled Saand Ki Aankh. The actresses occupied a spot on the trends list all of Saturday, after they announced their association with the project on social media. The film marks the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani, who has written films like Grand Masti, Ek Villain and Dishoom. The film will collaboratively be produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. In the film, Taapsee and Bhumi will be seen playing the role of Chandro Tomar, 87 and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), who began sharpshooting in their fifties.

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of herself along with Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, her-co-star Bhumi on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Yo raha title, kyunki maney na dikhti chidiya ki aankh, maney toh saand ki aankh dikhe hai." The 31-year-old actress added, "Proud to be a part of this journey which will bring to you the story of these women who fought all odds to change destiny."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Meanwhile Bhumi Pednekar also shared a post on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this groundbreaking real story of world's oldest sharpshooters."

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap and Pritish Nandy were fighting over the rights to the title Womaniya. However, after much ado, the makers of the film finally zeroed in on Saand Ki Aankh as the film's title. The film is expected to go on floors next week.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar's last release was Netflix's Lust Stories. She is currently busy with the promotional duties of Sonchiriya.