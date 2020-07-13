Taapsee Pannu Says Saand Ki Aankh Was The 'Biggest Experiment Of Her Career'

Taapsee Pannu for the look test of her character in Saand Ki Aankh. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Actress Taapsee Pannu in a latest Instagram post called 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh her "first biggest experiment of her career" and added that the "beginner's luck worked" for the movie. In her post, Taapsee listed the "many firsts" in this movie and wrote, "The first look trial for Saand Ki Aankh. The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy) Tushar Hiranandani, first time producer Nidhi Parmar and probably the first time two female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one and I guess the beginner's luck worked. Too many stories and memories attached with this one."

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who are arguably the oldest shooters in the country and have participated in over 30 national championships. Taapsee Pannu played Prakashi Tomar while actress Bhumi Pednekar played Chandro Tomar.

Here's Taapsee Pannu's post:

Saand Ki Aankhreceived favourable reviews from critics when it opened in theatres and the lead actresses too were showered with compliments. Saandh Ki Aankh is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Taapsee Pannu featured in several Tamil and Telugu films before debuting in Bollywood in 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor. She went on to feature in critically acclaimed movies like Baby and its spin-off Naam Shabana. She has also starred in films like Manmarziyaan, Badla, Pink, Mulk, Soorma and Mission Mangal to name a few.