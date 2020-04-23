'My Flaws Helped Me Get A Unique Identity': Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Journey Of Embracing Her 'True Self'

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee)

In coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu is rummaging through dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. The Pink actress added to her throwback diaries on Thursday with another blast from the past. The actress shared a BTS picture of herself from her photoshoot for fashion designer Gaurang Shah. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen smiling with all her heart while posing for the camera. Dressed in a blue saree, Taapsee looks as stunning as ever. Accompanying the picture, Taapsee shared a thoughtful caption that traces her journey of "embracing" her true self. Taapsee wrote, "This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won't suit the sarees he makes because they are so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it and said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything you." Taapsee added, "That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self and my flaws helped me get a unique identity." The 32-year-old actress also added the hashtags "throwback," "archive" and "quarantine post" to her picture. Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu is in a throwback state of mind, at least her Instagram profile says so. The actress has been treating her Instafam to priceless throwback pictures from the sets of her films. A few days back, Taapsee trended a great deal for the throwback picture from the sets of Manmarziyaan. In the picture, Taapsee was seen dressed as a Punjabi bride as she sat on the floor waiting to give her shot. However, she couldn't stop thinking about the semolina halva given in Gurudwaras. "Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends and relatives. So here I'm sitting and thinking, end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi," wrote Taapsee.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's family drama Thappad where she starred opposite to Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza. She has Vinil Mathew's mystery-thriller Haseen Dillruba in her pipeline.