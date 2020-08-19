Taapsee Pannu On How Hard It Was To 'Get Out Of The Skin' Of Saand Ki Aankh Character

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu, who played the role of sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh, shared one more memory from her shoot diaries on Wednesday and wrote about "getting out of the skin of" a character over twice her age. The actress, who along with Bhumi Pednekar wore prosthetics to look like Prakashi (83) and Chandro Tomar (88), respectively in the film, shared a few pictures of herself getting her make-up removed and wrote: "Getting 'into' the skin of a character is passee, let's talk about how was it getting 'out' of the skin of Prakashi Tomar. A one-hour long procedure to get my skin back and then still have lines and folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back? What if one day we realise we have to live with it. That one day will come sometime in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief."

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. The film marked the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani, who is known for writing films like Grand Masti, Ek Villain and Dishoom. Saand Ki Aankh is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Last month, Taapsee shared her "first look trial" for Saand Ki Aankh. Calling the film the "first biggest experiment of her career," Taapsee Pannu wrote: "The first look trial for Saand Ki Aankh. The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over-enthu teddy) Tushar Hiranandani, first time producer Nidhi Parmar and probably the first time two female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one and I guess the beginner's luck worked. Too many stories and memories attached with this one."

Taapsee also shared a throwback picture, in which the actress and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen posing like the shooter dadis. "Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone. All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we are getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over-enthu director Tushar Hiranandani, who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film," read her caption.

Taapsee Pannu has several projects lined-up, including Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.