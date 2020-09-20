S P Balasubrahmanyam Still On Life Support After Testing Negative For COVID-19. Son Shares Health Update

A file photo of S P Balasubrahmanyam. (Image courtesy: SPB)

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who recently tested negative for COVID-19 but is still being treated at a Chennai hospital, "has started oral food intake and has been practicing physiotherapy," said his son, producer-director S P Charan, in a video message on Saturday. However, the 74-year-old singer is still on ventilator. S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the virus. He had mild symptoms when he was taken to hospital but after his condition worsened, he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit or ICU and placed on life support. Sharing details about his father's health, S P Charan said in a clip: "Appa continues to be stable. He continues to be on ventilator. All his other parameters are normal, there's no infection. His saturation levels are good, all of that looks fine. There's still some improvement needed in his lungs, his breathing and his strength. He is doing physiotherapy; he is able to sit up."

"The doctors are helping him with sit-ups for a while, around 15-20 minutes almost every other day. He does physio for 10-15 minutes; it is a task but he is making an effort because of all the love and prayers that you all have been giving. We should not forget to mention the team of doctors, the team of nurses at the MGM Healthcare who have been very supportive of my father and the family. He has started oral food intake. He has started since yesterday (Friday). So that should help him grow stronger and should take care of his vitals also," he added in the clip.

S P Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for COVID-19 on September 7. His son has been sharing updates about his health on Instagram since last month.

After S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5, he shared a video saying he was "perfectly fine" and expected to be discharged in two days. "Last two to three days, I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Had cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. They said it was just a mild, very mild case of corona."

S P Balasubrahmanyam, winner of six National Awards, has a vast body of work that spans 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has worked extensively with Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman and other composers. He is also an actor, producer and voice actor. Mr Balasubrahmanyam has received the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.