'Hoping There Will Be Good News By Monday': S P Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Health Update

A file photo of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (courtesy ispbofficial)

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a Chennai hospital on August 5 for COVID-19, is "stable," his son S P Charan said in a health update video. "Today is the fourth day of stability from my father's side," S P Charan said in a video message. He also added that he is looking forward to share some "good news" about S P Balasubrahmanyam's health over the weekend or by the beginning of next week. Thanking fans from across the world for showering the 74-year-old singing legend with well wishes, S P Charan said: "We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With god's blessings and all your prayers and wishes from so many people around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I'm looking forward to it."

S P Balasubrahmanyam was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 5, when the singer shared a video saying: "I am fine." However, he was taken to Chennai hospital MGM Healthcare after his medical condition deteriorated. S P Charan has been sharing health updates about his father's health ever since. On August 28, he said S P Balasubrahmanyam "was progressing towards good health," after which he shared the singer has been consistently "stable" in brief health updates.

In a post shared on August 25, S P Charan revealed the reason behind him sharing health updates about his father in English: "A lot of people have asked me to put up these posts in Tamil. The reason I chose to speak in English is because dad has a lot of fans all over the country. For me to put up these posts in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam or all the other languages he sang in is very time consuming. I am in between prayers, doctors and putting up updates for his fans. So please understand. If there are people who are not able to understand what I'm saying, please explain it to them. So, the news will spread, and the positivity will also spread."

S P Balasubrahmanyam is a National Film Award-winning music legend, who has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Mr Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in several languages and is also an actor and film producer.