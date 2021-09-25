S P Balasubrahmanyam Forever: Remembering His Evergreen Songs On His First Death Anniversary

A throwback of S P Balasubrahmanyam. (courtesy ispbofficial)

Highlights S P Balasubrahmanyam died on September 25, 2020

He died at the age of 74

The singer left behind a legacy of musical gems

It's been a year since we lost the legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. The singer died on September 25, 2020, after being infected with COVID-19. In a career spanning over five decades, S P Balasubrahmanyam gave his voice to more than 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. We just can't forget his dreamy cadence in A R Rahman's compositions in Roja as well as his lively voice in songs like O Maria O Maria. On his first death anniversary, let us take a look at some of SPB's unforgettable songs.

Here is the list of SPB's evergreen songs in Bollywood:

1.Roja Janeman



We have to start with this A R Rahman's groundbreaking title track from the 1992 film Roja. The Tamil version is called Kadhal Rojave. The Hindi rendition has two versions, one by SPB and the other by Hariharan.

2.Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya



This evergreen number from the 90s is our favourite. The song features Salman Khan and Revathi. It is from the film Love.

3.Yeh Haseen Vadiyan Yeh Khula Aasman



Another one coming your way from the film Roja. SPB and K S Chitra once again collaborated for this soulful track

4.O Maria O Maria



You can't forget this peppy number from the 1985 film Saagar. The song features Kamal Hassan and Dimple Kapadia.

5.Hum Aapke Hain Koun



The song is from the 1994 film by the same name. It was sung by SPB and Lata Mangeshkar. Salaman Khan and Madhuri Dixit feature in the movie.

6.Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai



This lively solo is from the film Saajan that featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Music was composed by Nadeem - Shravan.

7.Kabhi Tu Chaliya Lagta Hai



This song from the film Patthar Ke Phool starred Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon. The music composition was by Ram Laxman.

8.Do Mastane Chale



The next song on the list is coming starting from the superhit comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna (1994) starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

9.Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori



This is another one from the film Andaz Apna Apna. It was sung by SPB and Asha Bhosle.

10.Chennai Express Title Track



After an interval of 15 years, SPB came back to Bollywood with this song.

Here's raising a toast to S P Balasubrahmanyam's evergreen hits.