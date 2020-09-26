'Singing Moon': Sonia Gandhi Condoles SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death

Sonia Gandhi said SP Balasubrahmanyam "shed his special radiance over our country"

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of celebrated playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and hailed him as the "singing moon" who shed his radiance over the country.

The versatile singer, actor and music composer was laid to rest at his farm house near Chennai on Saturday with a 24-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu Police.

In a letter to his son SPB Charan, Sonia Gandhi said she was deeply saddened by the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam, "who so bravely fought the cruel COVID-19 virus for over six weeks before succumbing to it".

Sonia Gandhi said Mr Balasubrahmanyam was a shining symbol of India's rich musical and linguistic culture, singing with equal melodious and emotional power in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

He brought joy and solace to millions of fans, and the artistic and cultural world is much poorer and darker for his loss, the Congress chief said.

"He was indeed the Paadum Nila -- the Singing Moon -- who shed his special radiance over our country," she said in the letter.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice, rendering a record 40,000 plus songs over five decades, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, plunging music lovers in grief.

After waging a grim battle for life following COVID-19 infection for 52 days, the 74-year old singer suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and died in the afternoon, a day after his condition turned extremely critical.

A six-time national award winner, SP Balasubrahmanyam was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)