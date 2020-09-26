'S P Balasubrahmanyam's Voice Made Careers Of Leading Men' - Anil Kapoor Is One Of Them. His Tribute

Anil Kapoor in a still from Naguva Nayana (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a musical tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam

"Still can't get over that he's no more," tweeted Anil Kapoor

"His songs will live on forever," he added

Anil Kapoor, hours after S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral was held, shared an emotional tribute to the iconic singer, remembering his "magical voice." Anil Kapoor, who worked with S P Balasubrahmanyam in the early days of his career as an actor, wrote: "S P Balasubramanyam's magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them." S P Balasubrahmanyam was the voice of Anil Kapoor in the two songs Naguva Nayana and O Premi O Premi in the 1983 Kannada movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi. The movie marked Anil Kapoor's Kannada debut - SPB had already won two of his six National Awards by them. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja was the composer for the movie, who extensively worked with SPB. S P Balasubrahmanyam's vast legacy includes over 40,000 songs in over 16 languages.

In his tweet, Anil Kapoor added: "Still can't get over that he's no more but his songs will live on forever... a tribute to the magic of S P Balasubramanyam and Ilaiyaraaja." He also shared the song Naguva Nayana in his tweet.

#SPBalasubramanyam's magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them... still can't get over that he's no more but his songs will live on forever... a tribute to the magic of #SPBalasubramanyam and Illiaraja... https://t.co/1mUYBsrnCf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 26, 2020

After S P Balasubrahmanyam's death on Friday, Anil Kapoor recalled that the legendary singer had dubbed for him in his 1980 Telugu debutVamsa Vruksham: "Great human being and an incredible singer... Lucky to have had him dub for me... give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film. S P Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," he wrote.

Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family... pic.twitter.com/bdQWiuXlQD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 25, 2020

S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai hospital MGM healthcare for COVID-19 on August 5, when Anil Kapoor was among them who wished him speedy recovery.

Praying for the speedy recovery of #SPBalasubrahmanyam ...happy to hear that he is doing better today...https://t.co/2DL2eFmWLY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 16, 2020

S P Balasubrahmanyam tested negative after a few weeks but continued to remain on ventilator. A day before his death, the hospital announced he was put on maximum life support. He died at the age of 74 on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral was held at his Red Hills farmhouse in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, some 50 km from Chennai, with complete police honours.