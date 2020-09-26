"S P Balasubrahmanyam's Voice Made Careers Of Leading Men" - Anil Kapoor Is One Of Them. His Tribute

Anil Kapoor in a still from Naguva Nayana (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi:

Anil Kapoor, hours after S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral was held, shared an emotional tribute to the iconic singer, remembering his "magical voice." Anil Kapoor, who worked with S P Balasubrahmanyam in the early days of his career as an actor, wrote: "S P Balasubramanyam's magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them." S P Balasubrahmanyam was the voice of Anil Kapoor in the two songs Naguva Nayana and O Premi O Premi in the 1983 Kannada movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi. The movie marked Anil Kapoor's Kannada debut - SPB had already won two of his six National Awards by them. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja was the composer for the movie, who extensively worked with SPB. S P Balasubrahmanyam's vast legacy includes over 40,000 songs in over 16 languages.

In his tweet, Anil Kapoor added: "Still can't get over that he's no more but his songs will live on forever... a tribute to the magic of S P Balasubramanyam and Ilaiyaraaja." He also shared the song Naguva Nayana in his tweet.

After S P Balasubrahmanyam's death on Friday, Anil Kapoor recalled that the legendary singer had dubbed for him in his 1980 Telugu debutVamsa Vruksham: "Great human being and an incredible singer... Lucky to have had him dub for me... give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film. S P Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," he wrote.

S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai hospital MGM healthcare for COVID-19 on August 5, when Anil Kapoor was among them who wished him speedy recovery.

S P Balasubrahmanyam tested negative after a few weeks but continued to remain on ventilator. A day before his death, the hospital announced he was put on maximum life support. He died at the age of 74 on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral was held at his Red Hills farmhouse in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, some 50 km from Chennai, with complete police honours.

