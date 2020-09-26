S P Balasubrahmanyam's Funeral Begins; Director Bharathiraja Attends

S P Balasubrahmanyam: A file photo of SPB (Courtesy: ispbofficial )

His funeral is being held in Chennai on Saturday afternoon

SPB's family members paid their last respects at the Red Hills farmhouse

Singing legend S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral is currently underway in Chennai. The last rites will be performed with complete police honours. S P Balasubrahmanyam died at a Chennai hospital on Friday afternoon. He was 74. Veteran director Bharathiraja, who was also at the hospital last evening, attended the funeral and so did singer Mano. On Saturday morning, elaborate security managements were made on account of the funeral, reported ANI.

On Friday evening, SPB was taken to his Red Hills Farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam in the Thiruvallur district in a hearse van, when well-wishers and emotional fans followed the vehicle to bid SPB a final farewell. PTI reported that the hearse van had to slowed down to allow fans to bid a final adieu to SPB. Ahead of that, family members paid their last respects to S P Balasubrahmanyam at his Nungambakkam residence.

Family members pay last respects to S P Balasubrahmanyam (courtesy PTI)

S P Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife Savitri, daughter Pallavi, and son S P Charan, who is a producer and a singer. S P Charan, along with other family members, was spotted at the hospital on Friday evening.

S P Charan at the Chennai hospital where S P Balasubrahmanyam died (courtesy PTI)

S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai hospital MGM healthcare for COVID-19 on August 5. The singer tested negative after a few weeks but continued to remain on ventilator. A day before his death, the hospital announced he was put on maximum life support. Kamal Haasan, who had worked with Mr Subhrahmanyam extensively, visited the hospital on Thursday. Following SPB's death, social media was deluged with heart-warming tributes from Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman and several Bollywood stars.

S P Balasubrahmanyam sang over 40,000 songs in 16 languages and won six National Awards. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.