A R Rahman Shares His Favourite Memory Of S P Balasubrahmanyam With A Throwback

S P Balasubrahmanyam's death on Friday prompted heart-touching posts from celebs across the entertainment industry but one music maestro has been dedicating several tributes to the singing legend on social media. A R Rahman, who wrote "devastated" within minutes of S P Balasubrahmanyam's death, and also shared a musical tribute to the late singer, took a trip down memory lane, reliving some of his most cherished memories with SPB. A R Rahman shared a throwback photo from what appears to be a concert in 2016, featuring S P Balasubrahmanyam, and wrote: "Memories." In the throwback, Mr Balasubrahmanyam can be seen surrounded by singers from the south music industry, such as Haricharan, Srinivas, Vijay Prakash and Karthik.

Earlier in the evening, A R Rahman paid a musical tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam, describing him as "The voice of victory, love, devotion and joy." With the words, Rahman share an obituary set to a song snippet.

A R Rahman was one of the first ones to mourn SPB on Twitter. He could simply type out "devastated."

1992 movie Roja marked A R Rahman's debut as a composer. It was the first of many SPB-Rahman projects together. They worked together on any number of films, including the massive hits Gentleman, Sivaji and Enthiran. Songs such as Anjali Anjali, Vellimalare, Kadalenum, Azhagana Rakshasiyea, Swasamae, July Matham, Minnale Nee and Thoda Thoda are some of Rahman and S P Balasubrahmanyam's most memorable creations.

Heart-wrenching tributes for S P Balasubrahmanyam have been shared by south superstars, among them his frequent collaborators Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Mammootty, Mohanlal, among others, also mourned the late singer. Tweets of condolence were also shared by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and others. S P Balasubrahmanyam sang over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. S P Balasubrahmanyam won six National Awards in his career and was also honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.