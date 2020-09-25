'S P Balasubrahmanyam Ruled The Music Industry': Hariharan, K S Chithra And Others Remember The Legend

S P Balasubrahmanyam: A throwback of SPB with Hariharan (courtesy ispbofficial)

S P Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday at a Chennai hospital. He was 74. "Music will never be the same," tweeted singer K S Chithra after the music legend's death. K S Chithra's emotions echoed with several names from the south music industry, including renowned singer Hariharan, music composer Harris Jayaraj, singer Krishh, Tamil music director Santhosh Narayanan, and music maestro A R Rahman, who worked with S P Balasubrahmanyam since his debut in the music industry. Hariharan, who worked with SPB (as the late singer was popularly known as) and also looked up to him, shared this emotional tweet: "It is so tragic, the most unfortunate happening. SPB sir was a humble and helpful human being. He was one of the most phenomenal singers of our county. He ruled the music industry. To me he was an elder brother. He was an inspiration, so loving to me. Anna, I will miss you. RIP."

K S Chithra, who sang several duets with S P Balasubrahmanyam including Rukkumani Rukkumani and Yeh Haseen Waadiyan from the Tamil and Hindi versions of Roja, wrote: "An era is over. Music will never be the same. World will never be the same. Words are not enough to thank him for guiding me to be a better singer. Cannot think about a concert without your great and gracious presence."

S P Balsubrahmanyam sang a number of tracks from Roja, which marked A R Rahman's debut as a composer - they became frequent collaborators in the years that followed. Rahman shared a musical tribute for S P Balasubrahmanyam, describing him as "The voice of victory, love, devotion and joy". "Devastated," Rahman had tweeted just after SPB's death.

Singer Krishh also changed his Twitter profile photo to one of S P Balasubrahmanyam's just like K S Chithra did, as a sign of tribute. Tweets mourning S P Balasubrahmanyam also poured in from the likes of south music composers Thaman S, GV Prakash Kumar and Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, among others.

Heart-wrenching tributes for S P Balasubrahmanyam have also been shared by south superstars, among them his frequent collaborators Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Mammootty, Mohanlal, among others, also mourned the late singer. S P Balasubrahmanyam sang over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. S P Balasubrahmanyam won six National Awards in his career and was also honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.