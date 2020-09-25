For S P Balasubrahmanyam, Tributes From Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan And Others

S P Balasubrahmanyam with Lata Mangesghar.. (courtesy SPB)

Twitter is deluged with tributes for veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who died in a Chennai hospital on Friday. The legendary singer was hospitalised last month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Members of the film industry, paid tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam on social media. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had sung evergreen songs like Mujhse Juda Hokar, Joote Do Paise Do, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi and Tere Mere Beech Mein, along with SPB, remembered him in a Twitter post ."Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan S P Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun .Humne kai gaane saath gaaye, kai shows kiye... Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain," tweeted Lata Mangeshkar.

Anil Kapoor, in his tweet, recalled that the legendary singer had dubbed for him in his Telugu (Vamsa Vruksham) and Kannada film (Pallavi Anu Pallavi). "Great human being and an incredible singer...Lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film. S P Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," he wrote.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam. My heartfelt condolences to the family. We have lost one of the most talented artistes of our times. Rest in Peace Sir," tweeted Aamir Khan.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture from a session when he interacted with SPB at a virtual concert. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji. Just a few months back I'd interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown. He seemed hale, hearty and his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

"SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir's voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Veteran actress Hema Malini paid tribute to the late singer with these words: "End of an era! Versatile musical genius passes away. S P Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all."

Many of Madhuri Dixit's films, had tracks sung by SPB. "End of an era... Your voice will always remain in our hearts S P Balasubraniam ji. The way you weaved magic with your music is umatched. Rest in peace and my heartfelt condolences to the family in grief," wrote the actress.

This is what Manoj Bajpayee tweeted:

Riteish Deshmukh, in his eulogy, quoted a line from SPB's song and wrote: "With a heavy heart I say, Saathiya ye tune kya kiya."

"RIP S P Balasubrahmanyam Sir. Thank you for the years of creating magic with your memorable singing. Deepest condolences to the family," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Besides being an iconic singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam was also an actor, a producer and a voice actor. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, and a winner of six National Awards. S P Balasubrahmanyam had over 40,000 songs in 16 languages to his credit.