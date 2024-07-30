Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Walked The Ramp Together. The Internet Explodes

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. The speculation about their alleged romance began on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked their acting debuts. Their rumoured relationship has since been a topic of discussion on the Internet. Last night, the rumoured couple walked the ramp together for designer Gaurav Gupta.

Khushi Kapoor stunned in a glittering silver lehenga paired with a beadwork-embellished blouse featuring flowing cape-style sleeves that cascaded gracefully. The high-waisted lehenga, adorned with geometric patterns and swirls of stone encrusting, complemented the metallic tones of her ensemble. She accessorised with a multi-layered choker necklace and styled her hair in voluminous waves, finishing the look with neutral-toned makeup.

Vedang Raina wore a crisp tailored sherwani with a high neckline and long sleeves. The open-buttoned front sherwani, embellished with shimmering black self-design beadwork, was paired with black straight-fit trousers and brogues.

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

In terms of their work, Vedang Raina is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated for release on September 27. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.