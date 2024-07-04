Khushi Kapoor's Plus One At Kill Screening Was Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina pictured together.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. The speculation about their alleged romance began on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked their acting debuts. Their rumoured relationship has since been a topic of discussion on the Internet. Last night, the rumoured couple were pictured attending the Kill screening together. Khushi picked a red ensemble, while Vedang sported a black shirt paired with matching pants. Take a look at the photos below.

Last month, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were pictured leaving Zoya Akhtar's residence, fueling more speculation about their relationship. They were also spotted twinning in black ensembles in a video that went viral on social media. Other than this Vedang was also in attendance at Khushi's intimate birthday lunch, joined by Janhvi, her boyfriend Shikar Pahariya and Orry. He also joined her for Christmas celebrations with close friends.

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

In terms of their work, Vedang Raina is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated for release on September 27. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.